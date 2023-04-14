Ramadan: Suleja Emirate hails Stanel boss, Uzochukwu for hosting over 3,000 Muslim faithful

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Suleja Emirate Council has commended Stanel Group and its Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu for hosting over 3,000 Muslim faithful during Ramadan fast.

Speaking on behalf of the Suleja Emirate Council, the Emir of Suleja, Mallam Mohamed Awal Ibrahim, through the District Head of Abisenyi, Alhassan Salihu Zuba, at Stanel Station, Suleja branch, said Uzochukwu deserves to be commended for his open heart and care for people despite their religious beliefs and affiliations.

Ibrahim noted that Uzochukwu has constantly ensured that it is Stanel Group’s culture to host and break Ramadan fast with the Muslim community annually since the commissioning of the branch in Suleja.

According to the Emir, he (Uzochukwu) is a detribalised young man and symbol of religious tolerance, peace and unity in Nigeria.

He said: “Our people are happy that a non-Muslim is feeding thousands of Muslim faithful during Ramadan fast annually and we will continue to co-exist peacefully while praying for his business success in the land.”

Also speaking was the Director General, Administration, Suleja Emirate Council , Bala Mohamed, said, “We have been together with Stanel for sometimes now. They are the supplier of diesel in the Emir Palace before the price of diesel hiked from about N400 to almost N900 and the Palace deduced to go Solar.

“We appreciate the magnanimity of Suleja Stanel branch to its host community. It has become a household name in Suleja because of their giving and they are always ready to give. Our appreciation to Stanel is endless.”

Meanwhile, in same vein, the Managing Director, Gamco Nigeria Ltd, Gambo Mohammed, said, the Stanel boss is amiable, humble and a good neighbour in their business environment.

“It’s been good having a neighbour like Stanel.

“I am very excited seeing Stanel organising this important and rewarding gathering of Muslim community to identify and break Ramadan fast with them. This is worthy of emulation”, Mohammed added.

In responding to the commendation and acknowledgement for the gesture, the the Group CEO, Uzochukwu, represented by the General Manager of Stanel, Suleja branch, Favour Ojionweya, said, “For us here in Stanel, it is about the impact but not the money.

“In whatever we do, impacting lives around, peaceful co-existence with the people around us and unity of Nigeria are our priorities.

“Our Chairman, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu always tells us that money is not our problem but adding values through excellent services to the people is our ultimate goal.

“Today is a day we have decided to reach out to our Muslim brothers who are observing Ramadan fast in our host community, Suleja. Stanel is known for reaching out to people in all its places of locations.

“We are not only joining them in the fast but we are also distributing food items worth millions of naira to the people today according to the directives from our Chairman.”

“As part of its corporate social responsibility, Stanel powered its host community in Suleja with solar lights in September 2018. Over 85% of the workforce in the branch are also indigenous people of Suleja.”