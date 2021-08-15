Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Sunday, commended First Bank of Nigeria Ltd for being consistent toward organising the annual OBJ Golf Tournament.

This was contained in a statement by Pious Eromosele, the Media Coordinator of the tournament, made available to newsmen.

The statement said Obasanjo spoke at the closing ceremony of the fifth edition of the tournament in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Obasanjo expressed optimism that the tournament would remain a regular and consistent tournament on the nation’s golf calendar.

“I want to show my appreciation to First Bank of Nigeria Limited and Abeokuta Golf Club for keeping faith and maintaining this event and I hope it remains a regular tournament on the nation’s golf calendar.

“Since FirstBank has maintained the Lagos Open Golf Championship for 60 years, the Kaduna Polo (Georgian Cup) which enters 102nd edition this year, the Dala Harcourt (tennis) which has also ran for 30-years, I’d probably drop squash for golf if this sponsorship is maintained.

“I believe that at a stage in my life, I will take it easy and play the gentlemen sport like golf.

“Golf is more relaxing, gentler, more entertaining and friendlier and I believe there is no sport like it,” Obasanjo said.

He urged the winner of the 2021 edition, Olajide Owolabi Michael, to see his victory as an opportunity to work harder.

Owolabi, who is also the defending champion, carded a score of 69-net to win, beating Tolu Olugbemi who shot 70-net score, while Harrison Karuiku with a score of 71 came in the third position, Karuiku won on countback.

Other winners are Sade Opawunmi who won in the ladies category, while Club Captain, Kola Adeneye won the veteran category.

Speaking earlier, Tunde Owolabi, who represented the Group Managing Director of FirstBank, Adesola Adedutan, at the event, pledged the bank’s commitment to sponsorship of the annual tournament.

The OBJ Golf Tournament debuted in 2015 and has been played consistently ever since.

