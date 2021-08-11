NUC grants FUOYE full accreditation for six academic programmes

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The Management of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has disclosed that six of its academic programmes have been granted full accreditation by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The six programmes that received full accreditation are Agriculture and Hospitality/ Tourism Management in the Faculty of Agriculture, English/Literary Studies and Theatre/Media Arts Studies in the Faculty of Arts, as well as Demography/Social Statistics and Sociology in the Faculty of Social Sciences.

A statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday by the Special Adviser on Media Matters to the Vice-Chancellor, Mr Wole Balogun, says the news of the accreditation was conveyed to the Management by the NUC in a letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina, dated August 2, 2021, and signed by the Director of Accreditation, NUC, Dr Mariam Sali, on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the NUC.

The NUC also gave further clarification on the development in its letter which was entitled: “Results of the October/November 2020 Accreditation of Academic Programmes of Nigerian Universities”, and reads in part:

“The National Universities Commission (NUC) has the statutory mandate to accredit academic programmes in all Nigerian Universities. Pursuant to this mandate and in consonance with the provisions of the current Government approved guidelines, initial accreditation of a new programme is held after the programme has run for two academic sessions following approval for the establishment of the programme.

“Thereafter, the Commission accredits the approved programmes as and when due.

Consequently, the NUC organized the accreditation of academic programmes at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, in March\April, 2021, because it was unable to visit the University due to COVID-19 pandemic AND ASUU strike…”

The NUC added that the full accreditation given to the six aforementioned academic programmes status is valid for a period of five years.

The Accreditation Committee headed by Prof. J. Shola Omotola, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) wishes to thank the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sunday Abayomi Fasina for providing the required resources within a month of his assumption of office as the 4th substantive Vice-Chancellor of FUOYE for the success of the exercise.

