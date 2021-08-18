After shutting down operations on August 12, the Nigeria High Commission in London, Wednesday, said it would reopen fully on Monday August 23.

Disclosing this in a statement sent to Vanguard, the Commission listed steps to reopen.

Read the statement below: “In view of the United Kingdom Government guidelines on self- isolating, with effect from Monday, 16th August, 2021, which stipulates that double jabbed individuals will no longer be legally required to self-isolate if they are identified as a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case, but will be advised to take a PCR test to check if they have the virus and for variants of concern, the High Commission has commenced measures to fully reopen.

“In this connection, an Antiviral Sanitisation of the High Commission premises was carried out on Monday, 16th August, 2021 in compliance with COVID-19 regulations.

“Accordingly, the Mission will reopen to officers and staff who have met the above-stated criteria and who present a valid PCR test from Wednesday, 18th August, 2021. However, officers and staff who are yet to be vaccinated, or have only received a single dose of the vaccine will still be required to self-isolate and return to the office on Monday, 23rd August, 2021, also with a valid PCR test dated on or after Sunday, 15th August, 2021.

“The High Commission will fully reopen to the public from Monday, 23rd August, 2021 and wishes to seize this opportunity to thank the public for its cooperation during the period.”

Recall that Commission had shutdown its operation for 10 days after two of its officials tested positive for Covid-19.

One of the officials, returned positive after the test was administered on him when he went for a meeting at the Home office.

Vanguard News Nigeria