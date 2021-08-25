Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) says it will collaborate with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the fight against internet fraud.

This is contained in a statement signed by the EFCC Spokesperson, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Recall that the NANS led by its South-West Zone ‘D’ Coordinator, Odunayo Kowe, had paid a courtesy visit to Ibadan office of EFCC.

Kowe had during the visit, expressed the association’s satisfaction with the commission’s efforts at riding Nigeria of economic and financial crimes.

He expressed the association’s readiness to collaborate with EFCC to fight internet fraud in tertiary institutions in the country.

According to him, in as much as we appreciate the EFCC, we believe there is more to be done, especially now that lots of youths are involved in financial crimes.

“Forming synergy with EFCC will go a long way in fighting corrupt practices currently happening all over the country, especially in the universities,” he said.

Kowe said that the association was planning programmes to sensitise youths in tertiary institutions on the ills of corruption.

“Our members are also victims of internet fraud. The luxury lives of fraudsters had eroded the dignity of hard work. Our union will not tolerate or support any act of criminality.

“Though, it is our responsibility to protect the interest of students, we will not protect the interest of criminals in our communities,” Kowe said.

He distanced the association from any protest against the commission, saying that the activities of EFCC within and beyond the shores of Nigeria was laudable.

Kowe said that the visit was to create long lasting relationship between NANS and EFCC.

In his remarks, Mr Kanu Idagu, EFCC Ibadan Zonal Commander, expressed delight at the opportunity to interact with the students.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us; the school you are in now is a passage. The commission is trying to strike at the root of corruption so that we will not be dealing with the branches tomorrow.

“We have a very big challenge to help transform this country; so, we can leave the shores of this country without discrimination, inequality and be proud to say we are Nigerians,” Idagu said.

He thanked leaders of the students association for the visit and their offer to be part of the efforts to make Nigeria a crime-free society.

Idagu urged them to face life challenges with determination and ensure that they give in their best in all they do, saying; “hard work pays”.