Chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, (NAHCON) Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, has constituted a Standing Committee on Umrah.

The 15-man committee which was inaugurated at NAHCON’s headquarters, Hajj House, Abuja, Wednesday, is being chaired by NAHCON’s Commissioner of Operations, Inspectorate and Licensing, Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji Hardawa.



The Standing Committee’s mandate includes constant evaluation of quality service delivery to pilgrims, proposing policy changes to be in tune with existing realities, superintending on all Umrah related matters and other incidental issues.



While inaugurating the standing committee, the chairman explained that the action was necessary for the Commission to be atop Umrah monitoring in the interest of the pilgrims. Alhaji Kunle Hassan expressed confidence in the competence of the committee’s chairman and the selected members in delivering on the assignment.



In his acceptance speech following the inauguration, Alhaji Hardawa appreciated the Commission’s Chairman for the confidence reposed in them to discharge this task judiciously. He observed that Umrah is an important focal duty of the industry which demands high level of obligation from the Commission.

The Commissioner commended the former board for bringing sanity to Umrah operations which he observed, used to be fraught with dubious activities towards shortchanging intending pilgrims for maximum profit. He reaffirmed commitment to not only consolidate on that board’s achievement but also build from where they left.



Therefore, Alhaji Hardawa informed that the standing committee will always be in place to ensure that pilgrims are maximally protected, it will assess ongoing Umrah operations, address issues as they arise, and make proposals to management on policy adjustments that will capture current and emerging trends.

He called on all members to remain pro-active, gather information on developing trends, and marshal all their experience in ensuring that Umrah activities do not degenerate.



It would be recalled that NAHCON has always encouraged Umrah pilgrims to formally request information on the packages they are paying for with details of the full services due to them under such packages.

In case of breach of the bond, the shortchanged pilgrim is urged to lodged complaint to the Commission with evidence of the breach of contract for NAHCON to adjudicate on the matter. Similarly, Tour Operators are also to document the terms of agreement entered with pilgrims in case an Umrah Hujjaj demands more than paid for.

