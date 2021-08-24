Comedian Mr Patrick is rearing to kickstart The Celebrity Fish Tour USA in September.

Making the announcement via his Instagram page, Mr Patrick confirmed the tour will kick off on September 18 in Atlanta and end on October 9 in Indianapolis.

According to him, the tour will pass through eight cities, including Tennessee, Dallas, Houston, Philadelphia, Maryland and Chicago.

On his Instagram page where he made the announcement, the award-winning comedian urged his fans to get their tickets with a promise that the tour will be packed full of local and international entertainers.

“All your favourite celebrities and performers will be coming on tour and you can look forward to a good time,” he assured.

The seasoned comedian who cut his teeth appearing as a stand-up comedian in popular shows such as Nite of a Thousand Laughs, Africa Kings of Comedy, AY Live, Basketmouth Uncensored, is based in America where his brand of comedy is widely acceptable.

His show, ‘Jokes Apart’ has been staged in many countries including Nigeria, Malaysia, Dubai and South Africa. He already staged his ‘Jokes Alone’ show in the UK in May at the London’s Indigo at the O2.

Giving further details about The Celebrity Fish Tour, Mr Patrick disclosed: “We are kicking off in Atlanta on Saturday, September 18; the next day, the show will be staged in Tennessee, at Best Western Plus on 825 Murfreesboro Pike,

Nashville. By September 24, the following weekend, we will be in Dallas; a week after we roll into Houston on Sunday, September 26. Next is Philadelphia and Maryland on October 1 and 3 respectively. The next weekend, Indianapolis follows and we wrap it up the next day in Chicago on October 9.”

Seasoned entertainers, the likes of Elenu, Chief Obi, Donclef Ibo and Olu Maintain to mention but a few, have been confirmed as part of the ensemble for the tour.