Iyanya announces U.S tour ahead of album release

By Juliet Ebirim

Nigerian music star, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, popularly known as Iyanya, has announced plans for a United States tour to promote his forthcoming album, scheduled for release on September 12, 2025.

The tour, themed “IYANYA: The Forester’s Son Tour,” will run through October and November, with performances lined up in major cities including Brooklyn, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis, Denver, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, and North Carolina.

Announcing the news via Instagram, the Kukere crooner described the concerts as a “comeback” after several years away from the American stage. “Album arrives Sept 12, hit the road Oct & Nov, United States, here we come,” he wrote.

Iyanya, who has been enjoying renewed momentum with his recent single Blue Waters, last toured the U.S. in 2019. Music insiders say the upcoming shows could mark his most significant international return yet.

“This is an opportunity for him and his fans to reconnect after six years and share the moment,” a source close to the singer said.

The U.S. tour is part of Iyanya’s move to re-establish his presence on the global stage.