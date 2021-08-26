Following the high rate of poverty in the country, Mpakaboari Longjohn Foundation, Thursday, said it is prepared to start its first entrepreneurship support Programme.

This is contained in a statement sent to Vanguard. Explaining its plans, the foundation opined that its Programme is designed to train 200 Kalabaris.

Below are the skills:

1. LIQUID DISH WASH

2. HAND WASH

3. AIR FRESHENER

4. BODY SPRAY

FOUNDATION

5. LAUNDRY SOAP

6. HAND SANITIZER

7. BODY LOTION

8. BLEACH

9. ANTISEPTIC

10. BATH GEL

The Programme will commence on Saturday 28th August – Sept. 16th 2021 where startup support fund or items will be given to the successful participants at the end of the training.