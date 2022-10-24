Emotionally overwhelmed by the sufferings of many people in the world due to poverty that prompted an American musical icon, Jimmy Cliff in late 70’s to sing an earth moving song christened, Remake This World but for Mr. Festus Mbisiogu of Uzotex Foundation this world is simply meaningless without touching lives.

Propelled by these maxims, the Foundation was recently touched by the deplorable conditions of Central School 1, Umuchima in Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State built in 1920s by missionaries and have suffered years of neglects and abandonment by subsequent governments , the community and eminent personalities produced by this ancient of days government owned primary school.

Ironically,the school which is located along the ever busy Orlu – Akokwa express road is barely 3 kilometers away from Orlu metropolitan city and being the only primary school within the vicinity has for the past years maintained a population of over 500 pupils.

However, the level of dilapidation of the school buildings and the environmental hazards the school have been exposed to has unfortunately effected the school’s intake as pupils for the past 5 years under rain and sun have been subjected to study under trees and open spaces as the school’s classroom buildings have become an eyesore and a threat to the lives of the remaining teachers and pupils.

It’s under these pity situations according to Hon. Chibueze Emelu, the President General of Umuchima ancient kingdom that represented HRH Eze D. A. C Okwaraononihu, Akubuo 111, the traditional ruler of the autonomous community during the commissioning and handing over of the school’s multi million Naira rehabilitated classrooms building complex solely financed by Uzotex Foundation that the community was for months cap in hands soliciting for an intervention funds from illustrious citizens of the community and cooperate organizations but the responses were discouraging.

Eze Okwaraonoihu expressed gratitude to Mr. Mbisiogu for always saving the community through his charitable and philanthropic services and prayed for God’s grace and mercy upon his life and family.

The Royal Father pointed out that the Foundation did not only rehabilitated the school’s classrooms complex but also digged borehole for them and invested over 50m Naira in the building of Catholic church parish very closed to the school.

He appealed to various government agencies and offices to be patronizing people like Mr Festus Mbisiogu as a strategic means of encouraging all their philanthropic services to humanity and employed the congregation to pray for him and it was done.

Adding her voice, Mrs. Chinyere Duru, the Council area Educational Secretary who represented the state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Sylvester Okorondu commended the Foundation for her philanthropic gestures especially towards educational upliftment.

Duru while praying for the facilitator and the pupils assured that the State Ministry of Education will be aware of the gesture which she prophesied that will not go unrewarded.

She advised the teachers and the community on the need to protect the school and the children noting them as the nation’s future leaders in various disciplines.

In her welcome address, Mrs Mercy Nwosu, the Head teacher said the occasion will remain an evergreen in the minds of the Teachers and Learners of the school.

According to Nwosu,” Central School 1 Umuchima has been one of the best schools in Ideato South LGA of Imo State, but suddenly the table changed. The one time best school started deteriorating. The. Classroom buildings started to fall down one after the other. The population of the school started decreasing to its lowest ebb. At a time, the school started to be a laughing stock among people compelling parents withdrawing their pupils.

All efforts made to save the school proved abortive, surprisingly, by July 2022, it was like an answered prayers as some people came to the school saying that they were sent by Mr. Festus Mbisiogu of Uzotex Charity Foundation to estimate the cost of rebuilding the dilapidated school classrooms building complex. With tears of joy we heaved a sigh of relief because we have earlier lost hope for regaining the school again”.

Within a space of one month, in the place of dilapidated school building, an ultra modern reconstructed 5 classrooms building was seen. This is wonderful ! Uzotex Charity Foundation, we do not know how to thank you people enough. You have saved the Learners and teachers the headache of constant carrying the learners desks, teachers table and chairs up and down on daily basis”.

You didn’t stopped at this because of your interest in education and your town, Umuchima, you went out and bought some school materials for the school and books to be shared to the teachers and learner’s”

Earlier in his speech, Rev. Fr. Dr. Brendan Dike, Priest Rector of St. John’s Parish Umume,Obodoukwu and the Chairman, Uzotex Foundation National who ably represented the Financier, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu recalled the pitiable state of the school and the pupils which out of their financier’s love for children and education never hesitated in total rehabilitation of the entire school in less than one month and it costed the Foundation a fortune.

To further demonstrate his passion for educational growth and development, he distributed high quality costumized exercise books, pen , pencil, eraser, biros, sharpener among others to the delighted pupils.

He announced the Foundation’s special motivating incentives to the teachers and offers of secondary to University level scholarships to the best pupils in the forthcoming Common Entrance Examination.

Highlights of the well attended occasion were nostalgic but beautifully and intelligently composed welcome songs in honour of Mr. Festus Mbisiogu with his entourage which instigated goose pimples and tears of joy among the dignitaries and perfectly articulated cultural dances exhibited by the pupils who were between 7 – 12 years old.

Furthermore, the youths of Umuchima community led by Architect Kingsley Madu as President and Engr. Chidi Mberede as Secretary General in their hundreds with songs of solidarity and as a mark of appreciation for Mr. Mbisiogu’s immense and persistent selfless contributions in the overall development of the ancient kingdom gave him an Excellence Award.

Madu who described Festus Mbisiogu as the dream man of every family and community assured that the philanthropist has written his names in the council area, state and the nation’s Hall of Fame.

Hon. Obioma Okwara received the prestigious award on behalf of the Awardee who was inadvertently absent.

In a similar development, it was at the ultra modern and functional Umuchima Health Center equally built by the Foundation for the usage of the community and its environ that tears of joy and praise the Lord were outweighing each other as over 700 women and men both young and aged were happily participating in her 5th annual skills acquisition training empowerment programmes.

People from several neighbouring communities in Imo State apart from Umuchima were in their hundreds actively committed to the training program like Mgbee, Obohia, Ntueke, Umueshi and Isiekenesi autonomous communities.

Others include Ogboko, Ugbelle, Amantor, Umume, Ogwume, Dikenafai and Umuebom communities.

It’s a three day training for people who wants to know the acts of making cosmetics, bakery products and soaps and at the end of the trainings about 500 active participants will be empowered by receiving seed money to commence entrepreneurship of any of the products they have learnt.

The 10 man team trainers headed by Mrs Njideka Okonkwo are graduates of Entrepreneurship Studies of Nnamdi Azikiiwe University, Awka, Anambra State

The packaged training for soap making entails the productions of detergents, car washing soaps, air freshener, window cleaner, Bleach and toilet soap etc while for cosmetic productions, the training includes hair shampoo, Vaseline, Balm and hair creams.

The training will also include bakery, in which the participants will be trained on how best to produce and markets Buns, Chinchin, Doughnuts,Cakes, Fish rolls, Meat pies, Puff -puff, Bread, Biscuits among others.

