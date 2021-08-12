Mark Obi



The Chairman of First Rhema Solutions Limited Ambassador Mark Obi has urged Nigeria Youths to embrace technology for self-reliance.

Mark made this known on the occasion of the 2021 international youth day celebration.

READ ALSOJA Nigeria, Union Bank equip 1000 young girls with leadership skills

He noted that Government alone cannot give jobs to all our youths and there is a need for our youths to embrace technology for self-reliance.

“As the world celebrates 2021 International Youth Day, our youths need to embrace technology instead of waiting for our Governments to create jobs.

“Of course it is the responsibility of our Governments to provide jobs- but truth be told, Government can only give jobs for few Youths and this is why our youths need to look around and embrace technology to create opportunities for themselves.

“This is what we do at First Rhema Solutions Limited and thousands of youths have benefited from our various platforms.

“First Rhema Solutions Limited is an ICT firm that has the interest of the Nigerian Youth at heart.

“The power of the youth is the commonwealth of the entire world and therefore determination, skills set, passion, discipline, and prayers should be our watch and they should continue to develop their potentials.

“Jeff Bezos, owner of Amazon, second richest person in the world is an example of the employer with millions of people working under him as a result of technology.

“We need more youths for creativity because the future of our country belongs to the youths.

“Our youths must key into the digital technologies to find solutions to Nigeria’s economic and security challenges,” he said