A movie, Love Castle is set to hit the cinemas nationwide in September.

According to the producer, Beatrice-Funke Ogunmola (BFO), the theatrical release date for the movie is September 10th, and it will be privately premiered on September 4th.

The movie, according to BFO, is a captivating story of culture interwoven with disability and a long held African culture of silence surrounding taboos.

“Adetutu had to leave her husband and daughter back in Houston Texas, USA, against her wish and that of her husband, to become a Regent in Nigeria at the death of her father.

“The cascading events that follow result in secrets being revealed. Regent Adetutu is trapped in the web of emotions and culture, with deadening taboos staring her in the face.”

The producer explained how she had the concept of movie for almost a decade before she wrote the first draft of the script in 2018.

She said, “It took me over one year of several drafts, revisions, and researches to finally get the script ready in 2019.”

Featuring in the movie are seasoned Nollywood stars including Kehinde Bankole, Jide Kososko, Lateef Adedimeji, Zack Orji, Rachel Oniga, Desmond Elliott, Femi Adebayo, Halima Abubakar, Jumoke George, and Beatrice-Funke Ogunmola (BFO).

The movie which is an official selection of Toronto International Women Festival and Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival in 2021, was shot in Ibadan in November 2019, and Houston Texas USA, in February 2020.

The late Rachel Oniga who featured in the movie before her demise, after reading the script, wrote in a WhatsApp message to Ogunmola “This is a wonderful story and well scripted. I am in love with it.”

The movie director, Desmond Elliott, said “Culture is well captured in the story. I love the way the story transitioned from Western to Eastern Nigeria.”

Similarly, Kehinde Bankole describes the story as exciting in an interview she granted at the end of filming her role in Ibadan.

“The route the movie producer went in telling this story is different. It’s entertaining; it’s rich in culture. I enjoyed every bit of the filming” Bankole said.

The movie’s distributor is Blue Pictures Entertainment, and the three major Nigerian languages — Yoruba, Hausa, and Igbo — is used sparingly in the movie and also subtitled in English.