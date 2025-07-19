Yetunde Adeyemi’s ‘Dark Path’ set to hit cinemas July 25

Yetunde Adeyemi’

Nollywood producer Yetunde Adeyemi, popularly known as Yeti Bae, is set to release her highly anticipated thriller, “Dark Path (Ona Okunkun)”.

The film, which dives deep into themes of sacrifice, destiny, betrayal, and moral ambiguity, is scheduled to premiere in Nigerian cinemas on July 25, with an exclusive international debut in Canada on July 20.

With the haunting theme, “In the pursuit of light, how far would you wander into the dark?” the film offers an emotionally intense and thought-provoking storyline that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Produced in both Nigeria and Canada, ‘Dark Path’ brings together some of the most iconic names in African cinema. The star-studded cast includes industry heavyweights such as Femi Adebayo, Muyiwa Ademola, Sola Sobowale, Broda Shaggi, Bimbo Oshin, and many others whose performances breathe life into this gripping narrative.

The movie is directed by two of Nollywood’s finest visionaries, Adebayo Tijani and Femi Adebayo Salami, whose collaboration has resulted in a visually compelling and emotionally layered masterpiece.

The cinematic release of ‘Dark Path’ is scheduled for July 25 across theatres nationwide in Nigeria. Audiences will witness a story that explores destiny, betrayal, sacrifice, and the sometimes blurred line between right and wrong. With top-tier production quality and an authentic blend of African storytelling, the film is positioned to be one of the most impactful releases of the year.

In anticipation of its release in Nigerian cinemas, the movie will have an exclusive premiere in Canada on July 20, serving as a 2-in-1 event that combines the grand red carpet movie premiere and the prestigious Apex Awards Live.

This international event will not only showcase Dark Path to a global audience but also celebrate the excellence and bold creativity of Yeti Bae, whose growing influence in the industry continues to break new ground and elevate African storytelling on the global stage.

For updates, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, and ticket information, audiences are encouraged to follow @Yetibae_official on social media as the countdown begins.

Vanguard News