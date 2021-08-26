List of winners at the UEFA Awards/Champions League Draw

By Temisan Amoye

The UEFA Champions League draw and Awards night held in Istanbul on Thursday with several awards up for grabs.

Former Chelsea legends and 2012 Champions League winners, Branislav Ivanovic and Micheal Essien were on hand to help with the draws.

Chelsea duo Jorginho, Kante were up against Man City’s creative magician, Kevin De Bruyne for the UEFA’s Mens Player of the Year, while Euro 2020 winning Italian coach Roberto Mancini, had to contend with Chelsea Thomas Tuchel, and Man City’s Pep Guardiola for the UEFA Coach of the Year.

The Danish medical team, National team captain Simon Kjaer, On-site medical team and UEFA Venue Medical Officers picked up the first award of the night, winning the UEFA Presidential Award for the quick intervention in saving the life of Danish midfielder, Christian Eriksen, during the Euro 2020 Championships.

The award was presented to the Danish medical team doctor Morten Boesen, team physio Morten Skjoldager, Simon Kjær (Denmark national team captain). Other medics who received the Award include, Mogens Kreutzfeldt (chief medical officer), Frederik Flensted (stadium medical manager, Anders Boesen (pitchside emergency doctor), Peder Ersgaard (paramedic).

UEFA venue medical officers Jens Kleinefeld, and Valentin Velikov also received the award.

That was followed by the award for the UEFA best Goalkeeper of the year, with Sandra Panos of FC Barcelona Femini. Chelsea goalkeeper and Champions League winner, Eduoard Mendy picked up the award in the male category.

Man City’s Ruben Dias trumped the Chelsea duo of Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger to the Defender of the Year award while FC Barcelona Femini’s Irene Paredes picked up the female gong. Chelsea’s N’golo Kante won the Midfielder of the Year award, pipping Kevin De Bruyne and Jorginho to the award, with FC Barcelona Femini’s Alexia Putellas, who wasn’t done for the night.

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland who scored ten goals in the 2020-21 Champions League, won the UEFA Men’s forward of the year award, while FC Barcelona Femini’s Jennifer Hermoso picked the women’s award.

The top award was left for last, with Chelsea’s Jorginho Frello acing Kante and De Bruyne to the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award. The Brazilian-born Italian had a remarkable 2020-21 season, winning the UEFA Champion League and the 2020 European Championships.

It was a successful and remarkable night for FC Barcelona Femini, with Alexis Putellas, again, winning the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year award, representing a clean sweep for the catalan club.

The awards continued with the UEFA Women’s Manager of the year, with Barcelona Femini’s boss Lluis Cortes unsuprisingly picking the award, while Champions League winning manager Thomas Tuchel picked up the UEFA Men’s Manager of the Year award.

Men’s Awards

Player of the year – Jorginho (Chelsea)

Coach of the year – Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)

Goalkeeper of the year – Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

Defender of the year – Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Midfielder of the year – N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Forward of the year – Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

President’s award – Denmark captain Simon Kjaer and medical team

Women’s Awards

Player of the year – Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Coach of the year – Lluis Cortes (Barcelona)

Goalkeeper of the year – Sandra Panos (Barcelona)

Defender of the year – Irene Paredes (Barcelona)

Midfielder of the year – Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Forward of the year – Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona)

