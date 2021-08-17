By Ike Uchechukwu

The Cross River state government has disclosed that the Leboku International New yam festival was a veritable platform that has boosted agro-business, arts and crafts as well as the hospitality industry in Cross River for decades.

Senior Special Adviser, to Governor Ayade, Governor’s office& Events Department, Hon. Ken Anklah, made the disclosure while briefing journalists yesterday, on the calendar of events as well as innovations that have been added to the 2021 edition of the festival held at the place of the Obol Lopon in Ugep, Yakurr LGA.

Anklah who explained that the state government started partnering with the people of Ugep on Leboku about two decades ago added that they will keep collaborating by spicing up the events with innovative ideas that can boost the festival and make it more appealing to both national and international visitors.

“We started partnering 17 years ago because as a government we saw the beauty of the agro-festival the Yakurr people celebrated and 17 years down the line, we have continued to boost the festival by making it wax stronger, bigger, better and it has gained more participation both nationally and internationally.

“Last year, there was COVID-19 pandemic, one year after, we still have a bit of it but we have developed new strategies to confront it and e follow the standard protocol.

“We will celebrate this year’s festival with all the safety protocols in place. We didn’t celebrate the main festival at the stadium last year but we were here in Ugep to follow up on all the other activities,” he said.

Anklah lauded sponsor and stakeholders who have been committed to the festival over time.

Speaking further, he noted that activities can be spiced up to include display of creativity, arts and crafts, so people who visit can have memorabilia’s to take back home with them in a bid to boost that industry adding that it was an avenue that the government was encouraged to boost the multiplier effect of the festival.

On his part, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Eric Anderson said that the agro festival is a huge vista to increase the tourism opportunities and potentials of the State.

Anderson hinted that the Ministry has been intentional in creating platform that can build wealth by rejigging and cleaning up tour sites in Ugep for attraction to visitors at the local, national as well as international market.

He also disclosed that there were plans to train your guides that can assist tourists and visitors alike adding that the process was already on.

Also speaking the Obol Lopon of Ugep & Paramount Ruler of Yakurr, HRM Obol Ofem Eteng revealed that the Leboku Festival dates back to the 17th century and the core culture and tradition has not been tampered with in any way.

“We have been able to safeguard what our fathers handed down to us, the festival is still original even though some spices have been added to make it have more international appeal.

” Ugep is no longer a village but a modern town, as we speak we have over 100 professor’s and other intellectuals, we have evolved, we are more enlightened, but the culture and root if the festival remains original till today,” he said.

The Executive Chairman, Yakurr LGA, Hon. Ofem Obeten, the Executive Chairman, Yakurr Local lauded Governor Ayyde, the Paramount Ruler for their unflinching support which the people have enjoyed over time.

Hon Ofem assured visitors and tourists alike that they were in safe hands while stressing that a security outfit comprising youths of the community would collaborate with the police and other security agencies to make sure that there was no breakdown of law and order and people enjoyed a hitch-free festival.

MTN representative, Mr. Chibuzor Akuchie revealed that the Telecom Giants have been supporting Leboku for 14 years now while partnering with Yakurr LGA, the Cross River State Government in order to make the festival a better one.