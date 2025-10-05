NAS leads campaign against drug abuse in Cross River

…access to illicit drugs is alarming, says Dr. Oka

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

Following the alarming rate of drug abuse among youths and out-of-school children, the National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has embarked on a mass sensitization campaign on drug abuse and school enrolment in Ugep, Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The project coordinator, Mr. Ubana Ewa, said the campaign was designed to enlighten young people and the general public on the dangers of drug abuse and to encourage school attendance among children.

“We want to give a voice to out-of-school children and the homeless through awareness campaigns because these children have rights and deserve to be heard,” Ewa stated. “Education is a fundamental right, and as a humanitarian organization, we must advocate for these vulnerable groups.”

The President of the Red Barracuda Deck (Ugep Chapter), Dr. Ibiang Oka, emphasized the need for security agencies to clamp down on major distributors and barons of illicit substances in the community.

“We call on community stakeholders, families, security agencies, and schools to work together to tackle drug abuse. The sale of illicit drugs has become as common as other commodities in the community. Easy access to these substances fuels insecurity and criminal activities,” Oka lamented.

Also speaking, the Vice President of Red Barracuda Deck, Mr. Ibiang Mathew, described the campaign as a nationwide initiative aimed at curbing drug addiction among young Nigerians. He urged parents to continue educating their children about the dangers of hard drugs such as “colos,” marijuana, and cocaine.

A representative of Homeland Security, Ugep, Mr. Okon Ikpi Okon, commended the National Association of Seadogs for the timely intervention and encouraged the group to extend the campaign to other rural communities in Yakurr. He noted that drug abuse has deeply affected youths in many local areas, requiring consistent community-based engagement.

The campaign team covered major locations, including Ijiman, Ugep Park, Obol Lopon Roundabout, and Egbijom Market, distributing educational materials and interacting with residents.