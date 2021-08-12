Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has said the embattled Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Abba Kyari, who was indicted of complicity in a fraud investigation should be handed over to Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The group’s spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman was recently caught on leaked tape seeking the suspended DCP’s extradition.

Recall CNG and other Northern groups in defence of Abba Kyari, had earlier called for support for the embattled police chief.

In response, a group of about 31 northern Nigerian lawyers volunteered to render legal services to the embattled DCP.

Abba Kyari was suspended in connection with a $1.1m scam involving a self-confessed fraudster, Ramon Abbas also known as Hushpuppi.

The CNG had, at a Roundtable in Kaduna, pointed out several procedural lapses bordering on breaches of international protocol in the supposed FBI attempt to wrap Kyari in the Hushpuppi affair as well as the obvious haste by the Nigeria Police authorities to strip him of his position with an immediate substantive replacement.

It, therefore, called on lawyers from northern Nigeria to mobilise and deploy legal resources in ensuring that Mr Kyari’s rights are not violated by a foreign power or abuse of local administrative processes.

At a meeting in Kaduna, the Northern groups demanded a review of Kyari’s suspension and immediate transfer of his case to the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA).

However, Suleiman on a recent leaked tape extracted by Vanguard, said Abba Kyari must prove his innocence, adding that all the noises from some quarters wouldn’t stop the US to try the embattled police chief.

Listen to the tape below:

Abdul-Azeez Suleiman’s voice

Meanwhile, Vanguard reports the former Commander, Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT, DCP Abba Kyari on Tuesday, Augustt 10, was grilled for four hours by the probe panel set up by the Inspector General of Police over his relationship with confessed fraudster, Ramon Abass aka Hushpuppi.

The interrogation by the Special Investigation Panel, SIP, headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge Force Criminal Investigations Department, DIG Joseph Egbunike, held at Area 10 headquarters of FCID in Garki, Abuja.

Sources disclosed that the interrogation, which is being held behind closed doors, commenced at about 2pm and continued till about 6pm before it was adjourned.

Vanguard News Nigeria