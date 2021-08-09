LASG releases results into model colleges, upgraded JSS

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Lagos State government has announced the release of results of the 2021 screening test into the state model colleges and upgraded junior secondary schools.

As announced and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Lagos State, Mrs Abosede Adelaja, students can get their results with immediate effect by logging in with their details on examsboard.lagosstate.gov.ng.

Part of the statement read: “The Lagos State Government hereby announces the release of Result of Year 2021 Screening Test into the State Model Colleges and Upgraded Junior Secondary Schools with immediate effect.

“In view of this, the Lagos State Ministry of Education, through her Examinations Board, therefore requests all the Candidates who participated in the Examination to kindly visit the Exams Board’s Portal by logging in to: examsboard.lagosstate.gov.ng with their serial number and PIN provided during the registration process to print out their Results’ Slips and await their Admission Status which would be made available on the same portal in due course.” It read.

Vanguard News Nigeria