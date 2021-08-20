File: Women

The Lagos State Government has reiterated its commitment to uplifting women from being dependent to self-reliant.

Mrs Bolaji Dada, the Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), spoke on Friday during the closing ceremony of the short-term skill acquisition programme held at the Women Development Centre, in Agege.

“We are here today to witness the crowning glory for trainees who had completed a four-week short term vocational training, aimed at empowering women towards self-reliance and financial independence.

“The Lagos State Government knows that the prevailing economic situation poses serious challenges for women in particular and this informed the creation of 19 functional skills acquisition centres across the five divisions of the state.

“Over 20 various skills are offered on a tuition free basis for the benefits of its residents.

“The objective is to train women and youths on different skills for the purpose of economic empowerment and upliftment of their status from the state of dependency to self-reliance.

“The present administration has taken women empowerment as one of its focal policies in order to mitigate the effects of poverty prevalence amongst women,” she said.

According to her, the state government through the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment set up the Employment Trust Fund to promote entrepreneurial activities with view to assist women in their businesses.

“Studies have identified empowerment as a front-burner issue, even further defining the challenges posed by poverty among women, which can only be surmounted through intervention project such as this.

“I am happy to say that past beneficiaries of our short-term vocational training are majorly vulnerable women or physically challenged women who are now contributing to their quota to family and societal development,” she said.

The commissioner urged women in Lagos to avail themselves of various opportunities provided by the state and also access available funds for entrepreneurial activities.

Also, Mr Jamiu Oluwadamilare, General Manager of Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA), urged physical women to avail themselves of the opportunity to be self independent.

Oluwadamilare said that becoming self reliant could only be attained by acquiring skills or vocations.

Recall that over 100 trainees were trained in bead making and stringing, event decoration, tie and dye and catering.

Others included soap and cream making, insecticide production among others.