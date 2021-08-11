…Sensitizes public

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, has reiterated its commitment to step up advocacy campaign and enforcement against wetlands encroachment on its importance to the ecology and economy of the state.

Speaking at an Advocacy programme on Wetlands and Biodiversity Conservation for Lagos East Senatorial District , yesterday, held at the Afe Babalola Hall, University of Lagos, Akoka, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello said such awareness was necessary in order to foster community participation in wetlands management across the state.

He said the government was committed to protecting the wetlands flora and fauna, its Biodiversity, Conservation and Management through efficient ecosystem functions not only because it is habitat to a wide range of species of plants and water animals, but also to sustain the livelihood of millions of people that depend on the regions for their survival.

Represented by the Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources, Engr Joe Igbokwe, commissioner, stressed that there was no better time than now for government to scale-up the level of awareness among the residents and residents as a whole on the Importance of Wetlands Conservation to the Community.

He added that the advocacy would help to restore degraded wetlands, protection of identified wetlands and restriction of human activities on wetlands areas, proper soil management, fighting biodiversity loss and encouraging Government, Organizations, Communities and Individuals around the world to commit to proactively improving Wetland Management.

Belo maintained that holding capacity of wetlands helps control floods and prevents water logging of crops. Preserving and restoring wetlands together with other water retention can often provide the level of flood control otherwise provided by expensive dredging operations and levies.

He revealed that it is imperative for the Government to act now to mitigate against adverse effects of wrong management of the ecosystem, adding that Government has commenced activities to prevent further wetlands encroachment and to preserve the biodiversity across the state.

He advised residents to desist from the unwholesome act of dumping refuse or using wastes to reclaim wetlands but rather devise better ways to use wetland economically.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary Office of Environmental Services, Mrs. Belinda Odeneye,explained that Wetlands are indispensable for the countless benefits or “ecosystem services” which provide humanity, ranging from freshwater supply, food and building materials, and biodiversity, to flood control, groundwater recharge, and climate change mitigation.

According to her, “this is in line with THEMES Agenda and The SDG 15 target 5 that advocates, taking urgent and significant action to reduce the degradation of natural habitats, halt the loss of biodiversity, protect, and prevent the extinction of threatened species.”

She stressed that government through the ministry was committed to the entire SDG’s (1-17) and her THEMES Agenda;Goals 11-15 of the SDG, addresses environmental challenges.