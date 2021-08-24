A Zuba Upper Area Court, Abuja, on Tuesday ordered that a 21-year-old labourer, Marvellous Faruna be given 12 strokes of the cane for stealing electrical materials.

The Judge, Gambo Garba, also sentenced Faruna who pleaded guilty to housebreaking and theft and begged the court for leniency to six months imprisonment.

Garba, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N10,000, and warned him to desist from committing crimes.

He also ordered the convict to pay N200, 000 as compensation to the complainant.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada told the court that the complainant, Adene Ojo and Adene Olu all of Anagada Green Garden Area Abuja reported the matter at Zuba Police Aug.3.

READ ALSO: Court in Rivers suspends Secondus

Ogada said the convict and Isreal Ibrahim, at large broke into the complainant’s house and stole electrical materials worth N200, 000.

He stated that during police interrogation and investigation, the convict confessed to the crime and all effort made to recover the items from him failed.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened sections 97 354 and 288 of the Penal Code.

Vanguard News Nigeria