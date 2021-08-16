Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed has condemned the alleged killing of some Muslim worshippers who were returning home after attending the annual ZIKR (Prayer Session) in Bauchi to mark the commencement of the Islamic new year, by suspected Irigwe youths in Jos, Plateau state.

Governor Mohammed, through his Special Adviser on Media, Muhktar Gidado on Monday appealed for calm while urging security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the act and bring them to justice.



“Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has condemned in strong terms, the attack by Irigwe militia in Jos, Plateau State last Saturday (14th August 2021) on innocent travellers who were returning home after attending the annual ZIKR (Prayer Session) in Bauchi, to mark the commencement of the New Islamic year.

“The Governor described the attack, which claimed the lives of 25 persons, as very sad and unfortunate, cognizant of the fact that they were innocent citizens travelling peacefully.

“Governor Bala Mohammed called for calm among residents, advising people not to take laws into their hands.

“Commending the proactive measures taken by the authorities in Plateau State to forestall further breach of law and order, he called on the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of this despicable act and bring them to justice.

“While commiserating with the families of all those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident, he also condoled with the famous Islamic Scholar, Sheik Dahiru Usman Bauchi for the loss of 25 members of his Tijjaniyah sect and prayed that the Almighty Allah will give their families and other Nigerians the fortitude to bear this great loss,” he said.