The international community has urged the Taliban to allow Afghan nationals and foreigners who wish to leave the country safe passage.

A group of more than 60 countries made the call in a joint statement issued by the U.S. State Department.

“Afghans and international citizens who wish to depart must be allowed to do so.

“Roads, airports, and border crossing must remain open, and calm must be maintained,” the signatories said.

The signatories included Austria, Britain, Canada, Germany, Spain, and European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.

“The Afghan people deserve to live in safety, security, and dignity.

“We in the international community stand ready to assist them,” the statement added.

Taliban militants marched into the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday.

Germany, the United States, and other states evacuated their embassies and began to fly personnel out of the country. (dpa/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria