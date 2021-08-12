By Adesina Wahab

The plans by the Lagos State Government to upgrade the Sir Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, MOCPED, Epe, to a University of Education may be thwarted as internal crises of diverse kinds are currently rocking the Institution, checks by Vanguard have shown.

The crises range from the faceoff between the management and staff unions, alleged non-implementation of the new minimum wage in full for the workers, breaching of the scheme of service as laid down by the National Commission for Colleges of Education, NCCE among others.

The Lagos State Government recently sought the approval of the House of Assembly to pass the necessary laws to upgrade the school to a university and also do so for two others.The others are the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, AOCOED, Ijanikin to another University of Education and the Lagos State Polytechnic, LASPOTECH, Ikorodu, to a University of Science and Technology.

The faceoff between the management and the staff unions is primarily hinged on the allegation of high-handedness and draconian manner the Dr Nasiru Onibon-led management is running the College.

Another ground of squabbles is the non-compliance with NCCE’s Scheme of Service for Deputy Registrars, Deputy Bursars and the Audit Cadre, which the staff are saying has stagnated their promotion over the years.

The workers are saying the scheme is an essential document for employment, placement of principal officers and other cadres in the College.

Besides, there are complaints that the institution failed or refused to implement the template approved by the state government for the payment on the new minimum wage.

ALSO READ: Akwa Ibom declares emergency on education sector, provides 28000 desks to schools

It is reported that the government approved listed template in line with staff grades are:-Grade Level 1-06 – N35,000, Grade Level 07- 30per cent, Grade Level 08-10 -per cent, Grade Level 12- 14 -22.5 per cent and Grade Level 15-17 -20 per cent.

It was alleged that the management designed another template with the following structures: 100% was used for Level 1 to 5; while 16% was used for payment of staff from levels 7 to 15.

Investigations by our correspondent revealed that some of these agitations have led to a series of developments such that some union leaders were suspended and later reinstated, while their salaries were pegged.

A letter to the Provost by the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union, COEASU, National secretariat with Ref. No. COEASU/NS/08/89 dated 18th February, 2020, titled: “Suspension of COEASU Chairman: Implications on Extant Peace and Industrial Harmony, signed by the secretary, Taiwo Olayanju, among others demanded the implementation of the, “Government approved percentages of increase on members’ salaries in line with the minimum wage” and the reinstatement of the sacked union leaders.

Though the union leaders have been reinstated, the peace in the College now is that of the graveyard. Another staff who preferred anonymity frowned at what he called interference and victimization of union leaders under the Joint Action Congress of the College by the management, which he said had crippled the Senior Staff Union of the College.

On the salary scale and template, the unions are demanding that the management should use the full implementation of the template issued by the state government at different fora, as demanded at their congresses.

It will amaze you that due process was not followed in the suspension. The Condition of Service states that a staff should first receive a query. If the response is not good enough, the affected staffer should be made to face a Disciplinary Committee, then can be placed on suspension before indefinite suspension can be issued to a College staff.

For about a week, repeated calls to Dr Onibon’s line were not picked and text messages sent to him to get his reactions not answered.

When contacted for her comments, the Registrar simply sent a text message saying, “Busy. I’m afraid you may have to direct your requests to the Provost.Best regards. Registrar, Mocped.”

Also, telephone calls made to the lines of the Governing Council Chairman, Sekinat Yusuf, yielded no result.

“The union leaders were made to face a Facts Finding Committee, and later faced the Senior Disciplinary Committee, which cleared them of all trumped up allegations and recommended they resume at their duty posts. Our leaders resumed in March after five months on suspension.

“They were asked to write a letter of apology individually rather than the union apologizing as recommended by the Senior Disciplinary Committee. They have written apology letters thrice and the Provost seems not satisfied with their response.”

In his reaction to the crisis, the COEASU chapter Chairman, Mr Jamal Caleb Apena, said, “Our principal union is looking into the issues with the management in an efforts to find lasting solutions to the crises.

As it is I would not be able to say more than that.” However, a reliable source informed our correspondent that although efforts are being made by concerned parties to resolve all the issues, the Provost seems to still be angry with the union leaders.

“The Council has approved the payment of the salaries of the suspended union leaders, but the Provost insisted that they can only be paid from February to date rather than November when they were suspended.”

For about a week, repeated calls to Dr Onibon’s line were not picked and text messages sent to him to get his reactions not answered.

Some workers also said they expected the Registrar, Mrs Abiodun George, to use her position to guide the management and the Council on how to handle some of the issues.

Vanguard News Nigeria