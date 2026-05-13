COEASU faults FG’s UTME waiver for NCE candidates

The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) has expressed concern over the Federal Government’s recent decision granting admission exemptions to candidates seeking entry into colleges of education.

The National President of the association, Dr Lawal Bazza, who made the position of the union known during a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja, said COEASU was not consulted before the policy was announced.

Bazza stressed that major reforms affecting teacher education should involve critical stakeholders.

According to the union leader, while efforts to increase enrolment into colleges of education are commendable, policy decisions must not undermine the quality of teacher training or the future of Nigeria’s education system.

“We have stated that we were not consulted in the discussions that led to the development of this policy or shift.

“”What we are saying is that anytime the government has a policy on the ground and is mooting the idea, it must engage critical stakeholders and have a discussion so that we understand the reason why policies are being pronounced.

“That is why we always call for a bottom-top approach, not a top-bottom approach.

“”We will engage tomorrow. We are having an emergency National Officers’ Council meeting with the former president to make a public statement on the position of the union on the matter,” he said.

Bazza emphasised that teacher education remained central to national development and warned that lowering admission standards without proper consultation could have long-term implications for the quality of teachers produced in the country.

Speaking on the outcome of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held between May 6 and 9 at Delta State College of Education, Warri, he reaffirmed support for ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening colleges of education, including implementation of the Federal Colleges of Education Act 2023.

The act, he said, retains the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) as the minimum teaching qualification.

Bazza said the union endorsed a five-year training structure for student teachers as well as announced the successful conclusion of a long-awaited renegotiation agreement with the federal government.

He said the proposed five-year duration under the dual mandate arrangement would ensure all-round professional development for student teachers through stronger grounding in pedagogy and subject content.

He commended the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, and the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, for efforts toward implementing the Act in line with its original intent.

On industrial relations, he expressed concern over the growing culture of intimidation in some colleges of education, alleging that certain provosts punish lecturers for participating in legitimate union activities.

The union president also acknowledged the appointment of the executive secretary of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Dr Angela Ajala.

He revealed that the union had signed a renegotiated agreement with the federal government after about 16 years since the last pact in 2010.

Bazza called on the government to expedite negotiations with other education sector unions to prevent disruptions across tertiary institutions, stressing that academic and non-academic workers must operate under harmonised agreements.

He also raised concerns over poor salary structures in several state-owned colleges of education, warning that continued payment of what they termed “peanuts” could threaten industrial peace.

“NEC also noted with grave concern and dismay the attitude of some states, like Kwara, Gombe, Osun, Ebonyi, Ogun, Kaduna, Yobe, Oyo, Borno, Adamawa, Abia, and Imo, who are still paying peanuts as salaries in our respective colleges of education.

“This is giving the grave implication that the unwholesome practices, if continued, can lead to industrial peace and harmony in the institution.

‎”NEC strongly prays that the federal government will muster the courage to also engage the state government to commit to the full implementation of the agreement reached between the government and the unions,” he said.

Bazza urged the federal government to engage states to ensure full implementation of agreements reached with education unions nationwide. (NAN)