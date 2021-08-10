By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has fixed Saturday 11th September 2021 for the conduct of a by-election to fill the vacant Isoko South state Constituency seat.

The Commission in a statement by one of its National Commissioners and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye said it met on Tuesday and deliberated on a number of issues, including communication from the Delta State House of Assembly in which it declared the seat for Isoko South I Constituency vacant.

The said declaration followed the death of Hon. Kenneth Odafe Ogba on 27th June 2021.

“The official notification for the election will be published on 13th August 2021. Political parties shall conduct their primaries from14th – 21st August 2021. The access code for the online submission of nomination forms will be available for collection from 21st August 2021 at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja, while the last day for submission of list of nominated candidates is 26th August 2021 at 6pm”, INEC stated.

The commission added that political parties shall submit the names of their Polling Agents for the election to the INEC Electoral Officer for Isoko South Local Government Area on/or before 1st September 2021 and campaigns by political parties shall end on 9th September 2021.

“The Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the bye-election has been uploaded on the Commission’s website and social media platforms.

“Political parties interested in fielding candidates for the election must conduct valid primaries that meets the intendment of section 87 of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) and upload the personal particulars of the candidate that won the primaries to the Commission’s candidate nomination portal as the candidate of the party.

“Political parties also must conduct their campaigns and rallies in accordance with the Guidelines and Protocols released by the health authorities”, INEC added.

