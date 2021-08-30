By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Following the alarm raised by the Chairman of Langtang North local government area of Plateau State, Joshua Laven about the planned attack of communities in Langtang North and Langtang South local government areas by strange people, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN, OpSH and other security agents have been deployed to increase surveillance in Wase and Langtang North.

It was gathered that apart from Laven’s alarm, officials of the Department of State Service, DSS also allegedly reported movements of strange people in the locality.

Military Information Officer, Major Ishaku Takwa who speaks for OpSH noted in a statement in Jos that, “Operation SAFE HAVEN have monitored a press briefing by the Chairman Langtang North local government area, Mr. Laven Ubandoma where he decried an impending attack on Langtang people by strange persons sighted in the general area.

“Troops of OpSH in the general area were also informed of the DSS report about the movement of strange persons in the area. The Commander, OpSH, Maj Gen IS Ali has directed our troops deployed at Wase and Langtang general area in collaboration with other security agencies to increase surveillance and robust patrols to forestall any attack on individuals or communities.

“Operation SAFE HAVEN further wishes to assure the people of Langtang, Wase and indeed Plateau state that it is committed to protecting the lives and properties of all. We therefore urge the communities to remain vigilant and continue to provide security agencies with timely, accurate and detailed security information about movement of suspicious persons or group of persons for prompt response.

“We also urge the Local government council chairman who has many sources of information to provide Operation SAFE HAVEN with accurate location and area where the suspects were sighted for immediate action.”

Major Takwa assured the people that with credible information, the troops would work and ensure no harm come to the communities.

His words, “In each local government area, we have a sector, with a Commander. We have operational bases mixed with the Police, Immigration, Civil Defence and others. We have different components of the security, the Police component and others. If in the military we have a section, that is 10 personnel, a platoon with 40, a company 120 etc. What I know is that we have troops on ground, the Sectors’ Commanders are there too, we have various checkpoints with personnel there.”

