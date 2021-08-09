Nwosu

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

FORMER governorship candidate in Imo State, Uche Nwosu has said he cannot rule out contesting to govern the state in the 2023 election, saying all options were available to him as the country inches close to another democratic experiment.

The chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress,APC,who spoke,on the sideline of his 46th birthday,in Abuja, however,said he would preferably keep his 2023 plan close to his chest, while thanking God for the overwhelming love and support he has continued to enjoy.

“2023 is still far. For me, I will keep it to my chest. When 2023 comes, 2023 will talk for itself. For me, I’m a politician, and I’m a businessman. So, let’s wait for 2023”, he said.

Reflecting on the events of 2019, Nwosu expressed shock that things turned out the way they did.

He enjoined Nigerian youths to remain committed to the unity and progress of the country, irrespective of the prevailing circumstances.

He said the youths are critical to the future of the nation and should continue to believe and keep faith with the Nigerian project

He therefore, solicited the support of leaders across board for the young ones who, he maintained, are leaders of tomorrow.

“Nigerian youths are one of the best not only in Africa but the entire world . They have done well; the only thing they need is support, mentorship, and bringing them from where they are to another level”, Nwosu said.

According to him: “Nigeria is our country, we don’t have any other country than Nigeria. The issue of saying that Nigeria has gone gaga has not arisen because I’m wondering when you say Nigeria has gone gaga, that means your mother has gone gaga, because Nigeria is our mother.

“For me, they should keep faith and I call on all our leaders to support the Nigerian youths because, these are the leaders of tomorrow because I believe that when you build a youth, you are building the nation and when you destroy those youths automatically you are destroying the nation.

“The young shall grow is not 20- 30 years to come; the young shall grow starts with our Nigerian youths, and the leaders also should allow us to exercise that thing inside us so that they will know that we also have leadership qualities in us”.

While tasking the youths to aspire for leadership positions in the country, the philantropist enjoined them to sustain their belief in the Nigerian project.

On what his expectations are moving forward, the unassuming politician said: “My life is all about giving, so I will continue giving to humanity. Giving to humanity is my life and this is what I have chosen to do, there is no change but all I ask is for God to give me more years so that I can also impact in so many people.

“Yes, it has not been easy growing up but at this stage, I can only say thank God for where he has kept me. Like I said earlier on, it’s all about giving back to the society.

“What I think that I am going to do for the rest of the years that God is going to keep me in this world is to give back to humanity. There is no joy more than giving back to me society and making people happy and feel happy. Once you do that, you are on top of it”.

Meanwhile, the APC stalwart has reflected on the journey so far, declaring that, “the prosperous moment for me is coming from grass to grace”.

“From a street boy selling oranges and corn and coconut to where I am today. I just have to say thank you lord.

“There is no regrets, but one thing that I can say made me to start thinking about life is that after my 2019 general election, something you thought that was going to go your side automatically changed.

“I said ‘wow, is that how this world is’? As a young man I said, is it how politics is? Should I go back or continue? But I must continue”, he declared.

