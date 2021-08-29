By Festus Ahon

Victory Ehiabor (Vee Strings) is an upcoming artiste. He hails from Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, Nigeria, Africa. He started his musical career as an instrumentalist playing for native bands from his locality. He started going to the studio to learn production in 2014. He started composing his own songs in 2017. He is an Afrobeat singer. In this interview, he spoke on what inspired him and others. Excerpts:

What inspired you into music?

Music is a talent from God. I got my inspiration by listening to some legends. I have it in me. When I was very young, we played music in church and school. Music has been inside of us, it is something we like to do.

Which musician, particularly the hip-hop arts, do you look up to as a mentor?

I love listening to Timaya, Star Boy (Wizkid). I also like listening to Ghanaian music, American music and I listen to Justin Bieber a lot.

Since 2017, where has music taken you ?

We are still on track, pushing it. We still want the whole world to know us better than we think we are known. I want the world to recognise me through music.

Was there any opposition from your parents when you started music?

My parents dismissed the idea with a wave of the hand because they see musicians as rascals, people who live wayward lives. But to me, music is a gift from God. At first, my dad did not want it because he is a preacher, an evangelist. My mum is just a petty trader. Now they have accepted the fact that this is what their son is into, this is what he is called to do because everybody has a purpose or calling in life. Now they are supporting in terms of prayers and advice.

Recently there was a talent hunt by the Delta State Government, were you aware of that platform?

I got the information late when they were almost rounding up. As an upcoming artiste, I need support from the government. It is not easy to push out yourself for the whole world to hear you. It requires hard work and funding. It is a big game, big business, so we really need support from every angle. I need prayers. Support us in social media, play our songs, share the links on social media.

What is your message?

My message to my fans is to keep supporting the brand, Vee Strings. Keep doing what you are doing. Follow us on social media, and share our songs. I know I have much to offer to the world. I love you all. My handle: Vee Strings on Facebook. veestrings_ on Instagram. Vee Strings on TikTok. Vee Strings on YouTube. They should please follow and subscribe. Much love from Vee Strings.

Vanguard News Nigeria