By Sylvester Kwentua

Nigerian actress and fashionista, Mercy Aigbe, has voiced out that nobody should ever tag her as his ex lover, as she is nobody’s ex. She made this known recently in a post, which many think was referring to her ex husband, Lanre Gentry.

“Let it be known that I am nobody’s EX”. Mercy bluntly posted.

It will be recalled that Mercy Aigbe and the man who was once the centre of her life, Lanre Gentry, have been having a go at each other’s jugular, after their separation in 2017.

In a series of back and forth posts on social media, the two estranged lovers showed no courtesy, as they washed each other’s dirty linens in public.

Lanre Gentry, sometime in June, posted that his former wife was a prostitute.

“It doesn’t take me a minute to expose all your shady secrets, callous, inhuman and prostitution acts with all your so-called marketers. But I won’t because of my son, Juwon and your very good mother,” he wrote.

And Mercy took no time in replying…

“Abeg nobody should call me oh!!! This man wants to see me go crazy. Lanre Gentry o fe ri werey! I am ready for you today and I will forget my home training! I go forget public figure! Just bring it on!!! Shameless man, I am going live with receipts of how irresponsible you are! Agbaya! Alainitiju” she wrote.

Vanguard News Nigeria