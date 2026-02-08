I am deeply sorry, Angela Okorie seeks reconciliation with Mercy Johnson following feud

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has publicly apologised to her colleague Mercy Johnson weeks after her arrest and detention over alleged cyber-related offences linked to their long-running feud.



Okorie’s apology follows a turbulent period that saw her arrested in Lagos by operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

She was subsequently arraigned and remanded at the Suleja Correctional Centre over allegations arising from online statements connected to her dispute with Johnson.



The conflict between the two actresses dates back to last year, when Okorie claimed that Johnson was battling “an ailment I do not wish on my enemies.”

She also accused Johnson of hypocrisy, alleging that her frequent use of “church words” in public did not reflect her true character, and urged her to seek forgiveness from those she had wronged. Johnson initially reacted with a cryptic social media post condemning online vitriol before choosing to disengage from the public exchange.



In a recent video shared on Instagram after her release from custody, Okorie apologised to Johnson and her family, expressing regret over her actions and the consequences of their feud. She attributed the fallout to gossip and misunderstandings within the entertainment industry, noting that conflicting stories were often relayed to both parties.



“This video is specifically for Mercy, her kids, and her family. You know when we were getting older, a lot of things would leave you,” Okorie said. “When we were growing in the industry, a lot of people would come and tell me that Mercy said, and some people would tell Mercy that Angela said.”



She added, “There have been issues, quarrels, chaos, and loggerheads, and at this age, I do not think that this is what I want. The only thing I want right now is money, business. If you have business, please call me. I am no longer listening to those cheap gossips.”



Okorie went on to offer a direct apology, saying, “I just want to apologise to you. If it is just my words, if it is the words that I have written anytime your name pops up on social media, I am deeply sorry. You are not a witch, you are not what people are calling you.”



She concluded her apology with a reflection on the future of their children, expressing concern over the impact of online abuse. “This is just to say I am sorry, we do not know where our kids would meet each other tomorrow,” she said. “They might be best of friends… I am deeply sorry for everything.”