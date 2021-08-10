GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State revealed how the Senator representing Edo South senatorial district and Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Matthew Uroghide, dropped his governorship ambition and went ahead to support his re-election as governor of the state, in September 2020.

Obaseki spoke at an event to mark the 66th birthday ceremony of Uroghide, where he said the celebrant’s perseverance gave him electoral victory in 2015, after 23 years of trying to make headway in politics.

Obaseki said: “For me, he is more than a brother. I am in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the governor of Edo State today largely because of his efforts and persuasion.

“When I was going through challenges in the other political party, the senator, and the senator representing Edo Central senatorial district, Senator Clifford Ordia, approached me and said to me, ‘my brother, don’t worry, when you are ready, we have a platform for you. Just let us know when you are ready. We will bring you in’.

“Senator Urhoghide said to me, because of you, I am not going to contest. People have been approaching me to contest. I want you to come and take this ticket and, once you take this ticket, I will work for you.”

He described the celebrant as strategic in leading his re-election campaign in Edo South, adding: “That campaign was historic because we were in every ward, and that singular effort changed the politics of Edo and Nigeria.

“For the first time in our history, every local government in Edo South came together and voted as one.”

And that is not attributed solely to me. The person who made it happen is our very own Senator Urhoghide.

“A lesson to learn from Sen. Urhoghide is that of perseverance. Remember he just told us that for 23 years he kept trying in politics and continued to fail but he never gave up until God answered him. When your desires are genuine, God will see you through.

“Once you pass through a road and make promises, always remember to go back and fulfil the promises you made. We thank God that we have a senator who is responsive to the call of his people.”

On his part, Urhoghide commended the governor for his exceptional leadership in the state and the party, adding that PDP under his leadership was wearing a new shape.

Vanguard News Nigeria