Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, OSSAP-SDGs, has reacted to a ruling of a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos ordering the forfeiture of a sum of money allegedly diverted from the office by some former staff.

“The management of OSSAP-SDGS will like to state that it requested the redeployment of the staff to their mother agency in 2019 when it was suspected that the safeguard measures put in place by the Office may have been breached in their department”, a statement by the Office on Saturday said.

“The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, had consequently directed the then Secretary of Programmes, OSSAP-SDGs to ensure thorough investigations of the breach by the necessary authorities.

“OSSAP-SDGs will continue to ensure compliance with all necessary financial rules and cooperate with relevant authorities in line with the anti-corruption stance of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration”.