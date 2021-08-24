File photo

By Davies Iheamnachor

At least six persons have been feared killed by unknown gunmen believed to be cultists in Gwara and Kono-Boue communities, Khana local government area of Rivers State.

It was gathered that the gunmen numbering over seven invaded Gwara community, Monday, with heavy gunfire and operated with impunity.

A source privy to the incident, who gave his same simply as Lekia, said the indiscriminate shooting by the bandits left three persons dead.

Lekia noted that the killers had later Monday afternoon stormed neighbouring Kono-Boue where they shot dead a motorcycle rider and his two passengers.

In a quick reaction, the Public Relations Officer of the Community Development Community, Kono-Boue, Nwibakpo Golden, narrated that the incident caused panic in the area, as residents fled into the bushes for safety.

Golden said: “This afternoon unknown gunmen invaded Gwara community, killing about three persons. They went into Kono-Boue, killing three too. A motorcycle rider and the persons that were with him were killed.

“They were coming from Thanksgiving when they ran into the gunmen and were shot dead.”

Golden said he called the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Bori division, but regretted that before the police team could arrive the community the hoodlums had already taken to flight.

He said: “As we speak now, some people are hiding in the bush. The way they (gunmen) came, they were not looking at anybody. They were just shooting.

“The governor of Rivers State once came to this place and promised that there will be a police station there. Kono-Boue is a very large community. We are still hoping that he will fulfill his promise.

“Secondly, the road there is bad. If they fix the road, the police can easily access the area anytime we call them. The DPO came with his team, but the gunmen did not waste time. He (DPO) was able to restore normalcy.”

However, when contacted at press time, SP. Nnamdi Omoni, the Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command, said he would get in touch with the DPO, Bori division for confirmation of the development.

Vanguard News Nigeria