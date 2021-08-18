By Prince Okafor

Pan African diversified investment Holding Company, CITITRUST, has won a trio of honours courtesy of the prestigious awarding body Global Banking & Finance Awards

The investment holding company was awarded Best Financial Services Group Nigeria 2021, Decade of Excellence Holding Group Nigeria 2021, and Most Innovative Holding Group Nigeria 2021 by the Global Banking & Finance Awards.

Three key areas were highlighted by Global Banking & Finance Awards. The diverse financial services holding group, CITITRUST has been recognized for demonstrating strategic agility in long-term value creation across different sectors of the economy in a way that is sustainable for over a decade.

While receiving the awards, the Group Chief Executive, Yemi Adefisan, expressed his delight on the recognition from Global Banking & Finance Awards and extends his thanks and appreciation to the community and esteemed customers for their continuous loyalty and support.

According to him, “CITITRUST seeks opportunities to build and invest in the majority and/or significant minority stakes in leading African companies and believes that Africa will continue to offer excellent investment opportunities in the future.

“For over a decade, CITITRUST Holdings Plc has striven to provide the comprehensive products and services individuals and companies need.”

On his part, the Editor, Global Banking & Finance Review Wanda Rich, stated that, “The company continues to deliver for its customers and doesn’t rest on its successes. We look forward to seeing further industry-leading solutions from CITITRUST Holdings Plc in the years to come.”

CITITRUST holds significant investments in commercial banking, wealth management, investment banking, pension fund administration, and insurance services with operations in 13 African countries. Finally, noted the firm’s strong corporate governance, innovative financial solutions, first-class investment services, and highly skilled financial advisors.

Global Banking & Finance Review’s prestigious award honours the best banks and financial organizations around the globe. Since 2011, the Global Banking & Finance Awards have honoured companies that stand out in particular areas of expertise in the banking and finance industry, recognizing the innovation, achievement, strategy, progressive and influential transformations that transpire every year within the global finance community.