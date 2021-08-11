By Chukwudi Precious and Arogbonlo Israel

Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Season 6 has been full of intrigue and lots of amazing contents in recent days.

Pere, who is currently the Head of House seems to have been unsettled ever since Whitemoney voluntarily decided to cook and serve his fellow housemates.

On Wednesday, Pere during the house meeting, ordered that White Money should be removed as the cook in order to “reduce kitchen monopoly”.

According to Pere, White Money has being doing the cooking for like three weeks and he thinks someone else should cook.

One of the housemates, Tega in her part, suggested that Whitemoney should be present in the kitchen to monitor what they are doing.

However, Pere has directed Angel to be in charge of cooking in the Big Brother house pending when another Head of House would emerge on Monday.

The housemates, therefore applauded Whitemoney for his efforts so far in terms of managing the kitchen affairs effectively.

Angel also suggested that the other housemates should assist those who cook in the kitchen with cleaning.

As it stands, White Money has been officially removed as the cook for the Big Brother Season 6 housemates.

