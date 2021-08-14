



By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Fresh skirmish along the Rukuba road area, Jos North local government area of Plateau State on Saturday morning left some people dead and some others injured.

It was gathered that some travellers were passing through the area when they were accosted and their vehicle burnt but the intervention of security agents minimized the level of destruction.

Although some arrest has been made in connection with the incident, the State Governor, Simon Lalong has expressed disappointment and warned those bent on throwing the State into chaos to desist.

However, security operatives had been deployed in the area to maintain the peace.

Major Ishaku Takwa, the Information Officer of Operation Safe Haven who confirmed the incident in a statement said, “Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN earlier today swiftly responded to distress calls that suspected hoodlums blocked Jos North Junction along Rukuba road in Jos North local government area and attacked some commuters. Troops immediately mobilized to the scene and restored normalcy.

“Some persons including innocent commuters lost their lives in the unfortunate incident while others with varying degree of injuries have been evacuated to a medical facility for care. Their condition is being closely monitored. 12 suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the incident and troops are on the trail of others who took part in perpetrating the heinous act. Those arrested are currently in custody for interrogation.

“The Commander, Operation SAFE HAVEN, Major General Ibrahim Ali appealed to the people to volunteer credible information that would lead to the arrest of other suspects currently at large. General Ali also appealed for calm and urge law abiding citizens to continue with their lawful activities without any fear of intimidation. Meanwhile, security patrols have been stepped-up in Jos Metropolis to maintain peace and security.”

Meanwhile, the State Governor Simon Lalong has warned “trouble makers bent on fomenting trouble in Plateau State to desist as the Government will not allow any form of lawlessness to disrupt the peace of the State.”

Governor Lalong condemned the act and immediately directed security agencies to swiftly identify and arrest the perpetrators while dominating the area to restore calm.

He said, “The attacks on innocent citizens no matter their backgrounds will never be tolerated in Plateau State and those who are found to be behind such attacks will be dealt with decisively to serve as deterrence and restore public order.”

The Governor, according to Makut Macham, his Director of Press and Public Affairs commends security agencies for their immediate response leading to the arrest of some suspects and the restoration of calm to the area.

While commiserating with the families of those affected, the Governor assured all law abiding citizens that security has been beefed up around the area as well as the entire metropolis to forestall further breach of the peace.

He reminds the citizens to “remain vigilant and be security conscious in reporting suspicious persons and behaviour within their domains to enable law enforcement agencies respond appropriately.”

The Governor has directed the Secretary to the Government of the State Professor Danladi Atu to visit the areas and ascertain the situation as well as ensure that those injured receive adequate medical attention.



Vanguard News Nigeria