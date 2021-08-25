By Udo Ibuot

The Federal Government Girls College, FGGC, Ikot Obio Itong, Mkpatenin LGA in Akwa Ibom State, took the shine off other competitors at the just-concluded Federal Ministry of Education, Ministerial Annual Merit Awards, MAMA, clinching four awards in Abuja, on Thursday.

The college clinched the ‘Best Principal Award’, ‘The Best School Award’, ‘The Innovation and Creativity Award’ and ‘The Best Teacher Award’ of the 2018/2019 sessions.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Minister of State, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, hailed all the awardees, noting that the award was suspended in 2014 due to paucity of funds but revived in 2021 to ensure Nigerians get the best of the best.

He said it was particularly necessary now that the President was doing everything to ensure that teachers get the best, only the most innovative teachers will be given employment as teachers.

Principal of FGGC, Ikot Obio Itong, Engr Mrs Desoye Opute, winner of four awards in different categories, said: “I give all the glory to God, my very loyal and dedicated staff and my husband who was always there with all the moral encouragement.

“It was not an easy task, but God made it possible and the secret to our success is the loyalty of our staff and our disciplined students.”

Another awardee, Principal of FGGC, Bauchi, Mrs. Binta Gangua Hassan, said: “It was sheer dint of hard work that made it possible and the encouragement of my husband and my dedicated staff.”

On emphasis on girl-child education, Mrs. Hassan, said: “If you train a woman you have probably trained a whole nation. I am not in any way against training of girls because I am one good example too.”

All the awardees came along with their spouses to the yearly award ceremony. The ministry also gave awards to outstanding staff in sports and administrative duties.

