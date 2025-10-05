Falomo Rotary equips Lagos school with modern lab, library facilities

Students, members of the Rotary Club of Falomo, during the unveiling of the library project at Okesuna Senior Secondary School, in Lagos Island…recently

In a remarkable gesture aimed at strengthening education and promoting academic excellence, the Rotary Club of Falomo (District 9112) has commissioned a fully refurbished and well-equipped Physics laboratory and library at Okesuna Senior Secondary School, Lagos Island.

The handover ceremony, held recently, was led by the Club’s President, Rotarian Ibrahim Sule, alongside the school’s Principal, Mrs Remi Adesuyi.

The event drew applause and excitement from students and staff, who expressed deep appreciation for the Club’s continued support.

Beyond the infrastructure projects, the Club also presented a ₦2 million cheque to reward academic excellence, with ₦1 million awarded to the best male student and ₦1 million to the best female student in the 2025/2026 academic session.

The club members also planted trees within the school compound to promote environmental sustainability and enhance the school’s beauty.

Speaking at the event, Rotarian Sule said the intervention was part of Rotary’s annual Basic Education and Literacy Month, which focuses on promoting learning opportunities and improving school environments.

“As members of the Rotary Club of Falomo, we are driven by the desire to impact society positively. Every year, we execute projects that promote education and development. The choice of refurbishing the Physics laboratory is deliberate because science, particularly physics, is critical to innovation and national progress,” he stated.

He urged the students to make the best use of the new facilities and protect them from vandalism, stressing that similar projects had been executed in other schools within the district, including St. George’s Girls School.

Additionally, the Club’s Charter President, Rotarian Uzo Ogoazi, emphasised the transformative power of education, particularly for girls and women.

“Education remains the strongest tool against poverty. Statistics show that millions of children globally have never entered school. When you educate women, you educate an entire community, as they drive change at multiple levels. That is why Rotary continues to prioritise education as a pillar of development,” she said.

In her remarks, the school’s Principal, Mrs Remi Adesuyi, described the donation as a significant boost to learning and teaching at Okesuna Senior Secondary School.

“We are truly grateful to the Rotary Club of Falomo for their continuous support. The refurbished library and Physics laboratory will enhance teaching, motivate students, and create a conducive learning environment. This will change their mind-set towards education and also encourage teachers to give their best,” she said.

The event underscored Rotary’s enduring commitment to service, education, and community development, values that continue to shape lives across schools in Lagos and beyond.