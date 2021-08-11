…..Commissions Quick Win projects in Imo communities

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio has reiterated the commitment of the present administration in addressing the inequality pervasive in the Niger Delta region.

Senator Akpabio, who spoke Tuesday during the commissioning of some development projects in some communities in Imo State, declared that the ministry was determined to deliver on its mandate to the people of the region.

Projects commissioned by the minister include renovated classroom blocks at Nneise Technical School, Ugiri-Ike in Ikeduru Local Government Area and the well equipped Health Centre at Amuzari, Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State respectively.

Senator Akpabio who declared that this is just the beginning of the efforts towards fast tracking of development of the region by the Ministry, however enjoined the benefiting communities to take ownership of projects located in their areas in order to protect them from activities of vandals.

Meanwhile, the traditional ruler, Obizuo iii of Amauzari Ancestral Kingdom, HRM Eze George Ibezim has appealed to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio to construct the only access road for the community.

Eze Ibezim, who lamented that the people of the community have been passing through agonising pains due to the worsening state of the road called for intervention of the minister to construct the Amauzari-Umunkwo-Amaraku road in order to ameliorate the suffering of his subjects.

Speaking further at the site of the renovated classroom blocks project at Nneise Technical school’s, Senator Akpabio, who was represented by the Director, Housing and Urban Development at the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Olufemi Oloruntola , noted that the project was one of gains and achievements of the present administration.

According to him, ”The classrooms blocks being commissioned today is one of the gains and achievements recorded under the Change Agenda of the Federal Government under the leadership of Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari.

”This project was completed in record time, barely four months after its award in 2020. It is heartwarming to note that all aspects of the project construction was awarded to an indigenous and local contractor.

”I am certain that the construction process has benefited the community through the crested employment opportunities for the youths of the host and neighbouring communities.

”This facility consists of five classroom blocks, two laboratories, two workshops, offices and toilets.”

Senator Akpabio stressed further that, ”Om the of the benefiting community, it is the desire of government that the gesture to improve the quality of life of the people is reciprocated by your support as this government is poised to do much more.

”I urge the community to be to be dedicated in the protection and co-maintenance of the facilities provided. Where necessary, government will continue to compliment his efforts.

On provision of healthcare facilities in Imo State, the Minister maintained that, the Amuzari Health Centre was part of the efforts of the government to improve the quality of life people.

The Health Centre facility according to him, ”Consists of consulting rooms, male and female wards, pharmacy and dispensing unit, laboratory treatment and injection room, offices and stores. It is furnished and equipped.”

Akpabio recalled that the projects being commissioned which were in pursuit of the ministry’s mandate commenced under the Quick Win Intervention projects in 2017as a palliative approach with the goal of improving the quality of life of the people of the Niger Delta region.

He said, ”’The construction of Health Centres in the nine States of the region is geared towards making health care easily accessible to the communities especially in the rural areas.

”It is worthy to note that two other furnished and equipped Health Centres are now completed and also being commissioned in Delta and Bayelsa States today.

”More of these Health Centres are still under construction and more expected to commence once the 2022 appropriation bill is passed into law.”

In his remarks, HRM Eze George Ibezim, the traditional ruler of Amauzari expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for bringing the health facility to the community.

He also thanked the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma for provision of the Health Centre.

According to him, ”I feel so happy, I feel so elated because these are things we have been expecting which we never got. But we thank God, He has remembered us today through the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

”We are very happy, you can see the community is agog, the men, women and children are very happy that primary healthcare centre is been brought closer to them.”

Eze Ibezim, who promised that the community will jealously offer security for the project to ensure it is protected., added, ”However, I must say that to get to this place is a herculean task. We don’t have road.

”If somebody is sick and you pit him inside ambulance, before he gets here will be tedious and may worsen the situation because of the bad road.

”So, we need the presence of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to look into the problem of our road. This place is impassable became if have to go out from here you will pass through two Local Government Areas before we can get to the tarred road.”

The traditional ruler, however demanded that professional medical personnel should be deployed to manage the healthcare facility, noting, ”We don’t want quacks here

This facility is equipped with first grade medical facilities and to operate the equipment they should give us professionals and not quacks..

Imo State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Barthy Okorochukwu, who received the health centre on behalf of Governor Hope Uzodinma charged the community to take the issue of security of the facility serious.

