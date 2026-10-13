Oil spill: Delta govt commences medical outreach in Odidi Federated communities

THE Delta State Government has commenced an emergency free comprehensive medical and surgical outreach to residents of Odidi Federated Communities along the Trans-Forcados Pipeline in Warri South-West Local Government Area, following the oil spill that has affected the communities.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, who led the medical team, said the initiative was in compliance with the directive Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

He noted that the outreach would carry out multidisciplinary interventions, including surgeries, eye checks, dental care, laboratory investigations, medical outpatient care and others.

The Commissioner commended the people of Odidi Federated Communities for the peaceful manner they had conducted themselves since the oil spill occurred.

He appealed to residents to cooperate with the medical team, stressing that all drugs, mosquito nets and treatments being administered were completely free.

Onojaeme highlighted the Governor’s keen interest in the well-being of Deltans, which said, had led to the construction and renovation of primary health care facilities across the state, as well as increased funding for these facilities.

He assured that the government would continue to ensure that healthcare is easily accessible to all Deltans.

Speaking on behalf of the Odidi Federated Communities, a community leader, Mr. Faith Mamamu, commended the Delta State Government for its prompt response to the oil spill crisis, which he said has disrupted the economic life of the communities.

He said the people of Odidi were deeply grateful for the Governor’s concern and swift intervention.

Beneficiaries of the outreach who spoke also commended Governor Oborevwori for his prompt response and for the free drugs and care provided to them, expressing appreciation that the government had come to their aid at a difficult time.

Recall that Governor Oborevwori, on October 6, 2026, directed the Commissioner for Health to immediately deploy medical personnel to the affected communities to assess residents and determine the health implications of the pollution.