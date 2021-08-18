FEC approves N21bn for aviation, education, NDLEA others

President Muhammadu Buhari(middle), his Vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo(to his right) and other members of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, at the meeting (ABOVE). Some attended the FEC meeting virtually(BELOW).

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday, approved N21,107,212,510 for projects in the aviation and education ministries, as well as for some federal agencies.

This was disclosed at the end of the council’s virtual meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Briefing journalists, the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, said Council approved four memoranda for his ministry worth about N16,697,742,839.

The projects are contracts for the construction of Wachakal Airport in Yobe State at the cost of N6.3 billion; post-construction services for the same airport worth N219.8 million;

Procurement of eight airport rescue and fire fighting vehicles at the cost of N9.5 billion; and a contract for the deployment of sniffer dogs to the Lagos and Abuja international airports at the cost of N658.8 million.

Also briefing newsmen, the Minister of State for Education, Chief Emeka Nwajiuba, said the Council approved a memorandum for the ministry in favour of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun, FUPRE, in Delta State, for the construction of facilities, including hostels, at the cost of N2.7 billion.

He said the council’s approval was “to proceed to award contracts at the Federal University, Effurun, Warri, Delta State, for N2.7 billion to provide hostels, administrative blocks and a new library.

“That approval went through and the contracts will proceed with the award.”

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, who anchored the media briefing said Council approved contracts worth N1,709,469,671 for four federal agencies.

He named the agencies to include Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC; National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC; Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

He explained that N187.5 million was approved for the procurement of operational vehicles for the FRSC, N537 million approved for NEITI’s permanent office building for its head office, and N985 million for the procurement and installation of dual body scanners for four international airports in the country.

