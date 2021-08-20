…as Chairman lauds President Buhari over initiative

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS the world goes digital in virtually all things, the Federal Character Commission’s Digital Economy Centre, DEC, was virtually inaugurated along with other seven across the country, yesterday, for improved service delivery and performance.

This was made known was the Executive Chairman, FCC, Dr Muheeba Dankaka, while commending President Muhammadu Buhari for the initiative and actualization of inaugurating the eight DECs.

According to Dankaka the DEC is at the FCC Headquarters in Abuja.

She said, “The inauguration was done by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami.

” It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had at the 2019 edition of the Nigeria Conference on Exhibition and Awards, directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to set up Digital Transformation Technology Group (DT-TWGS).”

She further states that the DT-TWGS initiative was responsible for coordinating and implementation of Nigeria’s E-Government Master Plan (NEGMP) by the Federal Government.

”The primary aim of this directive and subsequent regulatory instrument is to guide the implementation of IT projects in the public sectors in an effort to leverage digital technologies for government service delivery and innovations”, she said

Commending Pantami for his efforts in digital innovation, she (Dankaka) said it was imperative for Nigerians to note that the world had gone digital in all aspects.

The FCC boss stresses the need for all government activities to key into the initiative for efficient delivery of services, to boost the nation’s economy agenda.

”In line with the Federal Government’s approval for Nigeria’s NEGMP and its Digital Economy Agenda, the National Information Technology Development Agency, established DEC and E-learning facilities at the commission’s headquarters, which is being commissioned today.

”Let me use this opportunity to thank President Buhari, the communication minister and NITDA for considering the commission as one of the beneficiaries of this Federal Government’s initiative,” she added.