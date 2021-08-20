By Jimoh Babatunde

The ongoing construction of the Integrated Farm Estate in Ogun by the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) will generate N2 billion when completed as well as engage 1500 beneficiaries.

The Executive Secretary of NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, who made this known, said: “The farm estate which is set to be NALDA’s biggest farm in fish, goat and snails production is located on a 100 hectares land in the state’s Special Agro-Industrial Zone, in Makun-Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the State.

“The farm estate would comprise of Garri processing and packaging plants, snail farming, Goat rearing and fish farming,” he said.

Ikonne said that the land clearing was done and mapped out for different activities such as crop farming zone, Cassava processing zone and fish processing zone.

“Snail processing zone, warehouses, Fish pond, Snail farm, Poultry, Goat and Sheep pen, office area and pasture area for grazing the animals.”

The NALDA boss said that the farm is expected to be completed in February 2022 and would be the biggest due to its proximity to the commercial city of Lagos.

“Ogun is one of our key farm estate because of its proximity to the seaports for export purposes and the farm estate would give Nigeria and Nigerians an image in food production,” he said.

Ikonne noted that the Farm estate would expose the host community to development and boost the living standards of the people in the area.

He said that the estate would help reduce migration from the community to the urban areas, increase their incomes through agriculture and increase the GDP of the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria