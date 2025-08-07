Bayelsa govt., NALDA partner to boost agricultural

By Olayina Ajayi

The Bayelsa State Government and the National Agricultural Land Development Authority, NALDA, are partnering to the boost the state’s agricultural sector.

During a meeting held at NALDA Headquarters in Abuja, NALDA expressed its readiness to serve as a technical partner in advancing Bayelsa State’s agricultural sector, particularly in the proposed fish farming partnership involving Bayelsa State and NEXIM Bank.

Technical Assistant on General Duties to the Bayelsa State governor, Mr. Kelvin Otele, informed NALDA that the state already has a cassava processing mill and a palm oil estate both of which can play a significant role in setting up farms for these crops and drive agricultural growth.

NALDA’s technical team, which include Engr. Owolabi Olusegun (SA Technical), Al-Mustapha Ibrahim (SA Projects), Engr. Sunday Atanu (Head, Engineering), Jatau Abubakar (Head, Survey), and Sunday William (Survey Unit), indicated that they were prepared to explore additional partnerships, provided the Bayelsa State government allocates land for agricultural development projects.