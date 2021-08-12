Super Falcons striker Ordega quits Levante, joins CSKA Moscow

Super Falcons striker, Francisca Ordega made her tenth professional career move by leaving Spanish Premiera Iberdrola side Levante for Russian club CSKA Moscow.

The 27-year-old forward leaves Levante five months into a three-year contract as she opts for a new adventure with the reigning Russian champions, who have another African – veteran Cameroon forward Gabrielle Onguene – on their books.

“Levante UD and CSKA Moscow have reached an agreement for the transfer of Francisca Ordega. The Nigerian landed in the granota team in the winter market of last season 2020-21 and participated in three matches,” the Valencia-based club announced on its website.

Ordega has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with ambitious CSKA who are competing in the new-look 2021/22 Uefa Women’s Champions League.

