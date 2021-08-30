.

By Gabriel Olawale

Lagos commuters who set out for their respective daily works were left stranded at different bus stops yesterday while some were forced to come down midway as commercial bus drivers popularly called “Danfo” protested alleged extortion by officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA and the Lagos State Task Force.

The ugly situation that led to several hours of gridlock took place around Palmgrove bus stop while the traffic extends as far as Ojuelegba which is about 10 kilometres.

Some of the drivers who spoke with our correspondent expressed frustration over the inhuman attitude and act of robbery exhibited by the law enforcement agencies on a daily basis.

Mr Mufutau Ismail said that they are practically working for the LASMA and Task Force, “they told us not to stop anyhow on the road, they also said that our conductors should always sit down. I comply with all this directive but yet they stopped me yesterday around Obanikoro and ordered me to come down, I asked what my offence was and they said I am behaving as if I know my right but they will show me that they can arrest me even if i don’t commit any offence. After several hours of persuasion and negotiation, they collected N5,000.

Idris Alimi, a conductor, said that on several occasions Task Force will just stop buses randomly and demand for N20,000 each, “If you try to insist on your right they will threaten to implicate you that you drive against traffic.

“At Fadeyi bus stop LASTMA now engages the service of police officers to help them arrest the bus and take it to the LASMA office. We do give them the money they demanded because once they drive you to their office at OShodi, the story will change and nobody will be there to support you.

Akani Olaonipekun who is a retired military officer but drives a commercial bus takes pity on the drivers, “Although they can’t arrest me because they know me. But honestly speaking I pity these commercial drivers because the humiliation by LASMA and Task Force is much.

“They do threaten that the Governor cannot even call them to order because they are the one that installed the governor. They go as far as reminding commercial drivers that they kicked the former governor of Lagos State, Akinwumi Ambode out of office because he challenged their authority. If I am going to be sincere, I don’t know who is going to save these drivers from these lawless enforcement agencies.

Some of the commuters who were forced to come down from the buses took pity on the drivers and showed understanding claiming that the excesses of LASMA and Task Force is much, “I pity them, it’s not easy to be working for money and someone will stand on the road and collect it from you.

“It is not even only the LASMA and Task Force, the ‘Agbero’ excesses is also too much. They just beat one conductor now at Fadayi to the extent that blood was coming out of his mouth. Lagos State really needs to do something.” Said Mrs Ashiawu Kolade

Another stranded passenger, Kemi Adebusoye, a student of Command Day Secondary School expressed confusion as to how she will be able to reach school on time, “I don’t know how I will get to school. Am confused.”

