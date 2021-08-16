By Lawani Mikairu

Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMET, on Monday, forecast that there will be heavy rainfall in some parts of the country starting from Tuesday, and it will last for three days.

The agency, in a five-page document entitled “Impact-Based Weather Forecast”, released on Monday, and valid for August 17, 18 and 19, gave highlights on what to expect in the next three days in certain states of the federation and the impact.

According to NiMET: “During the forecast period (the next three days), heavy rainfall is expected over southern Kebbi, western Niger, northern Katsina, eastern Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, western Yobe, Gombe, Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa, eastern FCT and Kwara State.

“There are chances of moderate to heavy rainfall over parts of Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Ebonyi, Sokoto, Ekiti, Edo, Kogi, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Enugu, Anambra, Imo, Abia, Ondo, Lagos, Delta and Bayelsa State.

“However, light rains are expected over the rest of the country.”

The advisory further said that “due to the heavy rainfall expected over Southern Kebbi, western Niger, northern Katsina, eastern Kano, Jigawa, Bauchi, western Yobe, Gombe, Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa, eastern FCT and Kwara State, there are increased chances of flash flood events on roads, settlements, farmlands and bridges, which can disrupt vehicular traffic and reduce visibility.”

“Hence, the public is advised to exercise restraint when going out, keep monitoring the situation, avoid low-lying areas and fast-flowing runoff waters.

“Also, there are chances of moderate to heavy rainfall events especially during the first and the third days, which can reduce horizontal visibility, increasing the likelihood of cars skidding off the road and chances of car crashes, and likely delays in flight operations.

“Hence, the public is advised to be prepared for these events to avoid damages from rain-related hazard,” the agency advised.

It, however, revealed that elsewhere “no hydrometeorological hazards are anticipated.”

