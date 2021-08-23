To appreciate and reward customers for their loyalty and support, leading fuel retailing company, Enyo Retail and Supply Limited has held the recent edition of its Happy Hour. The event which took place at the Enyo Service Station, Stillwaters, Lekki gave consumers an opportunity to win free fuel and other gift items.

Customers also had game sessions and moments of interaction with Enyo officials to get feedback and improve on the services provided by the company.

Speaking on the event, Arinola Shobande, Lead Corporate Communications Enyo Retail and Supply said

‘’Everyone deserves to be happy. Our customers are the most important part of what we do, and the Happy Hour is part of the activities to encourage and show them that we are always here for them. The event provides that opportunity to have fun, bond and get them excited’’.

Enyo was established in 2017 with a desire to expand professionalism in the downstream energy space thereby creating the most exciting fuel retail brand. The company operates more than 95 service stations across 19 states in Nigeria and continues to drive good customer service in fuel retailing and renewable energy products in Africa.