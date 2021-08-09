.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency, NESREA has on Monday sealed no fewer than 12 industries for environmental pollution offences in Kano State.

The Director-General, Prof. Aliyu Jauro who confirmed the sealing to newsmen in Kano also threatened to drag the industries to court should they fail to comply with the regulations.

Prof. Jauro represented by his Assistant Director, Musa Shehu said the facilities were sealed after a raid exercise and they were found violating the regulations which are detrimental to the environment and society.

He said they carried out the exercise based on provisions 33 of the National Environmental Regulations.

According to him, “over the years, the agency has been reaching out to the regulated community through its compliance monitoring and enforcement activities to encourage voluntary compliance and advise them on how best to carry out their respective operations. It is worrisome to note that despite repeated sensitization, some of these facilities and industries have refused to comply with the provisions of the environmental regulations.

“The agency has therefore embarked on a nationwide enforcement exercise to bring an end to the gross negligence and non-adherence to set standards and regulations by some industries and facilities whose activities pose threat to the environment.

“The level of impunity exhibited by these erring facilities must not be allowed to continue. This exercise is an ongoing process and the agency will, without warning, go ahead to sanction any facility that falls below regulatory standards.

“NESREA, therefore, enjoined Nigerians to serve as environmental watchdogs by reporting facilities who carry out activities which are detrimental to the environment,” Prof. Jauro however noted.

NESREA is an agency of the Federal Ministry of Environment saddled with the responsibility of enforcing all environmental laws, guidelines, policies, standards and regulations in the country.

The sealed industries include Tofa Textile Limited, Bompai, AMCD Plastic, Dawakin Dakata, Bin Adam Oil Mills, Dawakin Dakata, Full Mark Urja, Hadejia Road, Larabee Enterprises and Loquat classics in Sharada respectively.

Others include God’s Little Tannery, Glorious Enterprises Limited, Multitan Limited and GB Tannery in Challawa respectively and EEC Construction as well as Brains and Hammers in Zaria road respectively.